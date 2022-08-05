265,797 Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Acquired by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 265,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,406,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.20% of Berry Global Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BERY. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BERY traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $55.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $74.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BERY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.22.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

