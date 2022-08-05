2,500 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Acquired by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE CLF opened at $17.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,169.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,169.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

