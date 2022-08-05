1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48), Fidelity Earnings reports. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.73% and a negative net margin of 40.24%.

1Life Healthcare stock remained flat at $16.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. 44,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,325,644. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,092,000 after buying an additional 324,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,721,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,153,000 after acquiring an additional 210,424 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1,878.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 72,448 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 36.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 236,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 63,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. William Blair lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

