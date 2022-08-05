180 Degree Capital (TURN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th.

180 Degree Capital Stock Performance

TURN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. 5,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,171. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. 180 Degree Capital has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at 180 Degree Capital

In other 180 Degree Capital news, President Daniel B. Wolfe bought 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $37,260.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 192,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,425. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 6,723 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,010.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 497,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,175.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 31,716 shares of company stock worth $196,816. Insiders own 8.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 180 Degree Capital stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in 180 Degree Capital Corp. ( NASDAQ:TURN Get Rating ) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.44% of 180 Degree Capital worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

Featured Stories

