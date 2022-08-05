180 Degree Capital (TURN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th.
180 Degree Capital Stock Performance
TURN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. 5,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,171. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. 180 Degree Capital has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $7.90.
Insider Buying and Selling at 180 Degree Capital
In other 180 Degree Capital news, President Daniel B. Wolfe bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $37,260.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 192,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,425. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Daniel B. Wolfe purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $37,260.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 192,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 6,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,010.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 497,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,175.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 31,716 shares of company stock worth $196,816. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Company Profile
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 180 Degree Capital (TURN)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.