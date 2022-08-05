1,328,393 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,328,393 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,071,000. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.6% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,623,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,066 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,496,355,000 after purchasing an additional 183,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,185,537,000 after buying an additional 2,336,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.44. The company had a trading volume of 184,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,440,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.