ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNET opened at $0.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

