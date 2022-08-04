Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg Sells 6,700 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $706,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $683,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total transaction of $750,668.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $697,068.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $727,687.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $671,809.00.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,643,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,647. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of -0.61. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $404.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,959,000 after buying an additional 307,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,270,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,005,000 after acquiring an additional 27,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,767,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,867,000 after purchasing an additional 83,580 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,632,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,739,000 after purchasing an additional 963,858 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

