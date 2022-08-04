ZooKeeper (ZOO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $318,948.00

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and $318,948.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.16 or 0.00622998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016632 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00035446 BTC.
About ZooKeeper
ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 215,681,758 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.
Buying and Selling ZooKeeper
