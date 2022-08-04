ZKSpace (ZKS) Price Hits $0.0582 on Major Exchanges

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One ZKSpace token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSpace has a total market capitalization of $11.50 million and $809,705.00 worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZKSpace has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZKSpace alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00639214 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00035621 BTC.

About ZKSpace

ZKSpace’s genesis date was February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZKSpace Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSpace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSpace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSpace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.