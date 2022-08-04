ZINC Hits Market Cap of $3,421.51 (ZINC)

ZINC (ZINC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. ZINC has a market cap of $3,421.51 and approximately $20.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,543.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003912 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00128973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00032392 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004430 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work.

Buying and Selling ZINC

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

