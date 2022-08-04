ZeroSwap (ZEE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $610,887.00

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $610,887.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,907.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003876 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00127059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00032108 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io.

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.