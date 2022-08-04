Zelwin Trading Down 1.9% This Week (ZLW)

Zelwin (ZLW) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Zelwin has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and $45,696.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zelwin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0587 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zelwin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,584.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003925 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00128754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00032325 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004424 BTC.

ZLW is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,331,834 coins. The official website for Zelwin is zelwin.com. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

