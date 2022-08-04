Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Announces Earnings Results

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

YUM stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.49. 28,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,079. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.97 and its 200-day moving average is $118.72. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $108.37 and a 12 month high of $139.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

