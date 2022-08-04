Yield Guild Games (YGG) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $90.96 million and $22.24 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00003474 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004444 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.13 or 0.00644909 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016419 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035481 BTC.
Yield Guild Games Profile
Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,331,159 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Yield Guild Games Coin Trading
