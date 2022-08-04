xRhodium Price Reaches $0.31 (XRC)

xRhodium (XRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, xRhodium has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. xRhodium has a total market cap of $384,001.76 and approximately $129.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001364 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003110 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000808 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000762 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001867 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000240 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh.

Buying and Selling xRhodium

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

