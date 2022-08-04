Xion Finance Price Reaches $0.0064 on Major Exchanges (XGT)

Xion Finance (XGT) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. One Xion Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Xion Finance has a market capitalization of $63,985.21 and $1,161.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00639214 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00035621 BTC.

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global.

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

