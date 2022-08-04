Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 13,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 109,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Ximen Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. The firm has a market cap of C$11.61 million and a PE ratio of -1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16.

About Ximen Mining

(Get Rating)

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company also holds interest in the Wild Horse Creek property that consists of 139 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 12,767 hectares located in southern British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ximen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ximen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.