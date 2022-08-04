Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Holdings Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,679 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Xcel Energy worth $46,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $74.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.78.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.