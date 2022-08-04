Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Up 5.3 %

XELB opened at $1.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. The company has a market cap of $23.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELB. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Xcel Brands by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Brands by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 105,833 shares in the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

