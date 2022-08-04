WT Wealth Management Sells 1,269 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WT Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $164.45 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $158.02 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.97 and its 200-day moving average is $173.33.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

