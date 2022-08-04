Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $453,000 Stock Position in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC owned about 0.25% of GreenBox POS worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in GreenBox POS by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 610,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 210,329 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its holdings in GreenBox POS by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 280,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in GreenBox POS by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in GreenBox POS during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GreenBox POS during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Get GreenBox POS alerts:

GreenBox POS Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GBOX traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.74. 879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 4.36. GreenBox POS has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68.

GreenBox POS Profile

GreenBox POS ( NASDAQ:GBOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 million. GreenBox POS had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GreenBox POS will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GreenBox POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenBox POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.