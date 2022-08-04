Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,207 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 18,449 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 41,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Ford Motor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,509,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

