Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,087 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.9% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 452.8% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 68,169 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 55,838 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 44,368 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 879,466 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $130,970,000 after acquiring an additional 27,435 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.07. 147,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,032,502. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $353.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

