Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 405 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International makes up approximately 1.3% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth $28,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crown Castle International Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.06.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.93. The stock has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

