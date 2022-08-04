Wolfe Research Raises Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $460.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wolfe Research from $400.00 to $460.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tyler Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $408.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $476.75.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $411.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 97.80 and a beta of 0.90. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $300.85 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.