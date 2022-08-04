Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $27.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 3.09. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.38.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $758.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Midstream Partners

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Western Midstream Partners news, SVP Robert W. Bourne purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,367,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,872,000 after buying an additional 330,969 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

See Also

