WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Trading Down 0.9%

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.51 and last traded at $60.52. Approximately 19,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 55,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.05.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

