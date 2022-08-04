WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Stock Price Down 0.9%

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.51 and last traded at $60.52. Approximately 19,160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 55,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.05.

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.88.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTD. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

