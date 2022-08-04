Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $129.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.26 and a 200-day moving average of $108.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 96.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wingstop from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wingstop from $101.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Wingstop from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Wingstop by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Wingstop by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Featured Articles

