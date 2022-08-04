Winder Investment Pte Ltd Raises Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,083,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,099 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 30.3% of Winder Investment Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Winder Investment Pte Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,623,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($381.44) to €355.00 ($365.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $300.06 on Thursday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $265.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $149.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.