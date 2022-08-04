William Blair Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Arista Networks in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.13. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.15.

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $121.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $366,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,518,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $366,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,518,801. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $779,419.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,579,650.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 530,320 shares of company stock valued at $54,800,753. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

