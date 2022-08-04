WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of WYY stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 million, a PE ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.03.

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 0.72%.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

