Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

SBI traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,619. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

