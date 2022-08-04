Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE HYI traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $12.72. 53,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,510. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

