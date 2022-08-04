Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:HIO)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HIO traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.27. 115,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,963. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $5.43.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 287.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 38,744 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

