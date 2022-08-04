Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:HIX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.58. 124,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,301. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,576 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,915,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 95,573 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

