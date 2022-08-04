Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EMD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.43. 187,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,482. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $14.17.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMD. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 919,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 122,542 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,106,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 825,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 92,757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 51,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 45,029 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

