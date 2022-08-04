Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Raised to $44.00 at Citigroup

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.38% from the stock’s current price.

WERN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

WERN opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $48.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

