Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNSL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 29.9% in the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

