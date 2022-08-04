Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Price Target to $7.00

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNSL. Citigroup cut Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,668. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of $812.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 8.64%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter valued at $1,856,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 298,820 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $6,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

