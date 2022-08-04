Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Arista Networks (ANET)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET):

8/3/2022 – Arista Networks was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/2/2022 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $178.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $154.00 to $163.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $154.00 to $163.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Arista Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $140.00 to $134.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Arista Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $138.00 to $131.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $128.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Arista Networks was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

7/19/2022 – Arista Networks was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Arista Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Arista Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $133.00 to $108.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Arista Networks is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Arista Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2022 – Arista Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $114.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

ANET stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.09. The stock had a trading volume of 58,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,527. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.74. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $120,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $366,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,518,801. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $120,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 530,320 shares of company stock worth $54,800,753 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

