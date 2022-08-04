Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Twitter (TWTR)

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/25/2022 – Twitter was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/25/2022 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $38.00 to $22.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson to $34.00.

7/22/2022 – Twitter was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

7/19/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $43.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Twitter was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

7/13/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.20 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $54.20 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $54.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $54.20 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $54.20 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Twitter was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/8/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $54.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $54.20. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Twitter had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Twitter had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $54.20 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Twitter Stock Performance

NYSE:TWTR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.06. 6,135,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,809,398. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.48. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $69.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get Twitter Inc alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twitter

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twitter

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 711,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $18,262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,100,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,829,907.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,303,269.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 531,388 shares of company stock valued at $19,862,553 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Twitter by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Twitter by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 65,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.