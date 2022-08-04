Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cintas (CTAS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS):

7/23/2022 – Cintas was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/15/2022 – Cintas was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/15/2022 – Cintas had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $357.00 to $362.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Cintas had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $458.00 to $440.00.

7/15/2022 – Cintas had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $475.00 to $450.00.

7/15/2022 – Cintas had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $500.00 to $435.00.

7/12/2022 – Cintas is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Cintas had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $517.00 to $465.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $426.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $385.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.94.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 25.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

