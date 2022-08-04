Weaver Consulting Group Sells 500 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,688 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $895,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3,089.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 24,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY opened at $126.24 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.22 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.58 and a 200 day moving average of $124.54.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

