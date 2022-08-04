Weaver Consulting Group Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $23.15.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a $0.181 dividend. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th.

