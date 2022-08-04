Weaver Consulting Group Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,950 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,645,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,488 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,767,000 after purchasing an additional 154,233 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $256.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.43.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.