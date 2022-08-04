Weaver Consulting Group Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth $47,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at $209,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000.

BFEB opened at $30.65 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.69.

