Weaver Consulting Group Grows Position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI)

Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group owned approximately 0.82% of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 36,028 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 749,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 504,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $8.81.

