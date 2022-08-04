Weaver Consulting Group Cuts Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 173,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after buying an additional 32,108 shares during the period. Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $693,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $50.03 on Thursday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $46.78 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.45.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

