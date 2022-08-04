Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Increases Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $66,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $117.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

